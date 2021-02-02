Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Daily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2076

The euro lost a bit of ground against the dollar during yesterday’s session, but the sell-off was limited to the important support zone at 1.2058. At the time of writing, we can not exclude yet another test of the mentioned support which, if broken through, will lead to a deterioration in the market sentiments, but a move towards 1.2098 is more likely.. However, only a breach of the next target at 1.2155 could lead to a change in the current market sentiments.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2098 1.2181 1.2058 1.1800
1.2155 1.2240 1.1950 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.94

The bullish momentum seems to be fading after the USD/JPY breached the major resistance zone at 104.85. If the pair closes above the mentioned level on the daily charts, the pair will most probably head towards 105.50. If the bears enter the market and successfully attack the level at 104.59, the sell-off should deepen towards the next zone at 104.20.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.20 105.80 104.60 103.80
105.80 106.00 104.20 103.65

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3676

The minor sell-off was limited to around the level at 1.3653 and, at the time of writing this analysis, the Cable is testing the resistance zone at 1.3688. The most probable scenario is for a breach of the aforementioned level, , but only a violation of the major target at 1.3740 will cause trading to exit the range between 1.3630 and 1.3740 and lead to a future rally for the GBP/USD. If the bears take control of the market, their first target would be the support zone at 1.3633.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3740 1.3870 1.3653 1.3540
1.3870 1.3850 1.3633 1.3460

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.