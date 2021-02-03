ETHUSD Hits $1,500

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum has exploded to the upside, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hitting a new all-time high of $1,500. A trader that are bullish towards the ETHUSD pair may wait to see technical confirmation that the ongoing breakout is indeed valid. Bullish technical confirmation will come from multi-day price stabilization above the $1,500 resistance level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,440 level, key resistance is found at the $1,500 and the $1,570 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,440, sellers may test the $1,390 and $1,350 support levels.