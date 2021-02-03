Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 09:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis ETHUSD Hits $1,500

ETHUSD Hits $1,500

By OctaFX

Ethereum has exploded to the upside, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hitting a new all-time high of $1,500. A trader that are bullish towards the ETHUSD pair may wait to see technical confirmation that the ongoing breakout is indeed valid. Bullish technical confirmation will come from multi-day price stabilization above the $1,500 resistance level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,440 level, key resistance is found at the $1,500 and the $1,570 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,440, sellers may test the $1,390 and $1,350 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.