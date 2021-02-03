Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 09:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Touches Down To 1.2050 Level Of Support

EUR/USD Touches Down To 1.2050 Level Of Support

By Orbex

The euro currency finally fell to the support level of 1.2050, testing the level more firmly. While price action is trading below this level, we could expect to see some consolidating taking place.

The Stochastics oscillator is also firmly in the oversold level, it supports the possibility of price action consolidation near this level.

However, if the bearish momentum continues, then the euro currency is likely to extend declines further.

The next main support level is near 1.1900. However, if resistance forms near the 1.2050 level, the declines can be confirmed.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.