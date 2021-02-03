BTCUSD $37,000 Sticking Point

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
By OctaFX

Bitcoin has pulled back sharply from the $37,000 resistance level after staging a $5,000 rally on the cryptocurrency market over the past few trading days. Technical analysis shows that a bullish breakout from a large triangle pattern remains in play while the price holds above $34,400. A breakout above the $37,000 level could propel the BTCUSD pair towards the $38,800 resistance barrier.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $34,400 level, key resistance is found at the $37,000 and the $38,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $34,400 level, sellers may test the $33,000 and $32,000 levels.

