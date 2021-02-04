LTCUSD Appears Weak

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin has failed to stage a meaningful breakout to the upside on Thursday as other top cryptos post powerful intraday trading gains. Technical analysis shows the LTCUSD pair forming a notably bearish triple-top pattern across multiple time frames. Failure to overcome the $158.00 resistance level over the coming days could result in the LTCUSD pair falling towards the $100.00 level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $140.00 level, key resistance is found at the $158.00 and the $166.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $140.00, sellers may test the $120.00 and $95.00 support levels.