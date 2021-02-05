Fri, Feb 05, 2021 @ 08:35 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Falls To A Two-Month Low

EUR/USD Falls To A Two-Month Low

By Orbex

The euro currency continues its descent, now for the fourth consecutive session. The declines accelerated following two days of subdued price action earlier this week.

The current pace of decline opens the downside target to the 1.1900 level of support. But in the near term, the common currency could reverse losses.

A retest of the 1.2050 level to establish resistance will be ideal.

This will also potentially confirm the downside as the Stochastics oscillator is very oversold under current market conditions.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.