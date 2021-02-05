LTCUSD Correction Over

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin appears to be looking more bullish in the short-term, following a short-lived technical correction towards the $140.00 support area. In the near-term, gains above the $160.00 level are required to gain upside momentum towards the $180.00 resistance zone. To the downside, bulls need to defend the $145.00 support area to keep the overall bid-tone alive.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $145.00 level, key resistance is found at the $160.00 and the $166.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $145.00, sellers may test the $140.00 and $135.00 support levels.