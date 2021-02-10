Wed, Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Tests Weekly R1

EUR/USD Tests Weekly R1

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Wednesday morning hours, the EUR/USD currency pair raised to the resistance level—the weekly R1 at 1.2140.

If the predetermined level holds, the exchange rate could bounce off and trade downwards in the short run. Note that the rate could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2040/1.2080 range.

If the given resistance level does not hold, the currency pair could continue to extend gains. In this case the pair would have to exceed the resistance level at the 1.2180 mark.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.