Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 09:28 GMT
Elliott Wave Weekly: GBP/USD To Move Higher As Fifth-Wave Advance Still Underway

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

The fifth wave of wave (1) is still underway, so we could see the market a little bit higher in the short term. However, wave 5 is running out of its steam, so a bearish second-wave correction us likely going to begin in the days to come.

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

