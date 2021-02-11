Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 09:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Futures Posts Bearish Doji After 1-Year High

WTI Futures Posts Bearish Doji After 1-Year High

By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures created a fresh, more than one-year high at 58.88 during yesterday’s session, posting a bearish doji candle which indicates a possible downside correction in the near-term.

The technical indicators are confirming a likely bearish move as the RSI is standing in the overbought zone, with a flattening move, while the MACD holds above the trigger line in the positive region. However, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are continuing the upside price action, while the Ichimoku lines are moving horizontally.

Immediate resistance could be faced from the 59.64 barrier before rallying towards the 65.61 hurdle, both taken from the peaks in January 2020.

A downside movement could take the commodity until the 53.94 support, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA ahead of the 40-day SMA currently at 52.06. Below this level, the long-term ascending trend line could come next around the 49.40 support before meeting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 6.62 to 59.64 at 44.66.

In conclusion, regarding the long-term picture, oil prices have been in an uptrend; however, the bearish doji candle suggests a bearish move in the short-term.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.