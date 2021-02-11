Daily Technical Analysis

Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 09:28 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2118

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair didn’t manage to reach the important resistance at 1.2155, however, the expectations for today are for this level to be breached. This would, respectively, signal the continuation of the upward movement of the EUR/USD, which would target the next resistance at 1.2181. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the initial jobless claims data for the United States (13:30 EET).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2155 1.2155 1.2098 1.2011
1.2155 1.2181 1.2058 1.1957

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.57

The currency pair is currently found in a consolidation phase and the expectations for the downward trend to continue and for the pair to test the next important support at 104.19 remain intact. The first resistance is the level of 104.85.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.15 106.70 104.19 104.00
105.62 107.40 104.19 103.39

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3830

Yesterday, the sterling lost a small part of its value against the dollar, yet at the time of writing this analysis, the pair is successfully holding above 1.3820. The expectations are for the upward trend to continue towards 1.3891. In the negative direction, the first critical support lies at 1.3740.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3850 1.3891 1.3820 1.3688
1.3862 1.4000 1.3740 1.3542

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

