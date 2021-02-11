Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2118

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair didn’t manage to reach the important resistance at 1.2155, however, the expectations for today are for this level to be breached. This would, respectively, signal the continuation of the upward movement of the EUR/USD, which would target the next resistance at 1.2181. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the initial jobless claims data for the United States (13:30 EET).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2155 1.2155 1.2098 1.2011 1.2155 1.2181 1.2058 1.1957

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.57

The currency pair is currently found in a consolidation phase and the expectations for the downward trend to continue and for the pair to test the next important support at 104.19 remain intact. The first resistance is the level of 104.85.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.15 106.70 104.19 104.00 105.62 107.40 104.19 103.39

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3830

Yesterday, the sterling lost a small part of its value against the dollar, yet at the time of writing this analysis, the pair is successfully holding above 1.3820. The expectations are for the upward trend to continue towards 1.3891. In the negative direction, the first critical support lies at 1.3740.