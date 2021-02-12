Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 04:09 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Retains Its Upside Pressure

GBPUSD Retains Its Upside Pressure

By FXAssure

GBPUSD continues to eye further upside pressure with price resumption threats on the cards. Support is seen at 1.3800 area with a break turning focus to the 1.3750 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3700 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 1.3650 level and then the 1.3600 level. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 1.3850 with a break above that level allowing for more gain towards the 1.3900 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3950 level followed by the 1.4000 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside threats nearer term

FXAssurehttps://www.fxassure.com/
Mohammed Isah is a co-founder, technical strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years. He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXassure.com.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.