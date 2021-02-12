GBPUSD Retains Its Upside Pressure

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD continues to eye further upside pressure with price resumption threats on the cards. Support is seen at 1.3800 area with a break turning focus to the 1.3750 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3700 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 1.3650 level and then the 1.3600 level. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 1.3850 with a break above that level allowing for more gain towards the 1.3900 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3950 level followed by the 1.4000 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside threats nearer term

