Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 08:34 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Prices Slip To A Three-Day Low

Gold Prices Slip To A Three-Day Low

By Orbex

The precious metal is down nearly 1% intraday as the short term bearish momentum is strong. Price action is likely to retest the support area near 1817.80.

The stochastics oscillator on the intraday charts are also signaling further room to the downside. However, the declines might stabilize after testing the 1817.80 level.

In the event that gold prices breakdown below this level, then we might expect to see further declines.

The initial price level to watch will be the 1785.25 level which marks the lows from the 4th of February.

A close below the swing low could potentially open the way for gold prices to test 1764.22 next.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.