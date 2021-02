The USD/CAD has reached the POC zone. We could see a drop as the price is in a downtrend.

1.2705-30 is the POC zone. We could see a drop off the zone towards the both weekly and daily camarilla pivot points. The final target might be the D L5 – 1.2589. However, we need to pay attention to any upside move it might happen. If the price stays capped below the POC and 88.6 the downmove is inevitable.