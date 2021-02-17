USD/JPY Pair Is Currently Correcting Lower From The 106.22 High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar started a steady increase from the 104.50 support zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair cleared the 105.20 resistance level to move into a positive zone.

It even surpassed the 105.80 resistance and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 106.22 and the pair is currently correcting lower. An initial support is near the 105.80 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The main support is forming near the 105.65 level. Any more losses may possibly lead the pair towards the 50 hourly simple moving average and a connecting bullish trend line at 105.35 on the hourly chart.

On the upside, USD/JPY is facing resistance near the 106.20 level on FXOpen. A clear break above the 106.20 zone could open the doors for a push towards the 106.50 level. The next major resistance sits near the 107.00 level.