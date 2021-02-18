Thu, Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:23 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Points Higher Above 1.2000, Lacks Direction

EURUSD Points Higher Above 1.2000, Lacks Direction

By XM.com

EURUSD is on course for a bullish period after the bounce off the 1.2022 support, entering the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI is sloping upwards in the negative territory, while the stochastics posted a bullish crossover within the %K and the %D lines, heading north.

Should the pair manage to strengthen its positive momentum, the next resistance could come around the 1.2080 barrier. A break above this level would drive the market until the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs) at 1.2095 and 1.2110 respectively ahead of the 200-period SMA at 1.2132. Above this level, the next target could come in the 1.2167 resistance.

However, if traders are unable to send prices higher in the next few sessions, the risk would shift back to the downside at 1.2022 before the focus turns to 1.1950, registered in February 5. The next key support to watch lower down is 1.1915, taken from the inside swing high in November 2020.

All in all, EURUSD is turning marginally higher in the very short-term, however, in the medium-term the pair has been lacking direction over the last month.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.