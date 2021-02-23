USD/CHF 4H Chart: Buying Signal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar has edged higher by 1.57% against the Swiss Franc since last week’s trading sessions. The USD/CHF currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 0.9014 on February 23.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly R1 at 0.9014 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.