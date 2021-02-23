Tue, Feb 23, 2021 @ 15:44 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CHF 4H Chart: Buying Signal

USD/CHF 4H Chart: Buying Signal

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar has edged higher by 1.57% against the Swiss Franc since last week’s trading sessions. The USD/CHF currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 0.9014 on February 23.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly R1 at 0.9014 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.