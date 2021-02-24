Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 09:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Perched In Resistance Area

EUR/USD Perched In Resistance Area

By Orbex

The euro currency is strongly consolidating within the resistance levels of 1.2177 and 1.2144.

Price action managed to rise to the upper level of the range before giving back the gains. The volatility in the tight range comes as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to Congress.

A breakout above 1.2177 could open the way for the common currency towards wider gains. This will potentially see price action rising to test the highs from January this year.

Alternately, if prices fail near the resistance level then we expect a move back lower.

To the downside, support at 1.2050 should hold the declines for the moment.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.