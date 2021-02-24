Gold Gains Slow As Price Approaches 1817.79

Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 09:55 GMT
By Orbex

The precious metal pulled back just a few points away from the 1817.79 level of technical resistance.

The Stochastics oscillator which is currently signaling a hidden bearish divergence could see a continuation in price to the downside.

This is unless, of course, the precious metal manages to breakout above the 1817.79 price level. Such a move will potentially open the way toward the 1850 handle.

Meanwhile, if prices drift lower then we could expect a move closer to the 1764 level of support. However, it is unlikely that this level of support will be tested once again.

