Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 09:56 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis ETHUSD Postive Technicals

ETHUSD Postive Technicals

By OctaFX

Ethereum is gaining traction above the $1,600 level on Wednesday, following a sharp rebound from the $1,400 area this morning. The MACD and Stochastic indicator are both generating powerful buy signals on the four-hour time frame for the ETHUSD pair. Overall, the ETHUSD pair could be on the way to the $1,710 area, and possible the $1,740 resistance level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,600 level, key resistance is found at the $1,710 and the $1,740 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,600, sellers may test the $1,580 and $1,550 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.