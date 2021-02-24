ETHUSD Postive Technicals

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum is gaining traction above the $1,600 level on Wednesday, following a sharp rebound from the $1,400 area this morning. The MACD and Stochastic indicator are both generating powerful buy signals on the four-hour time frame for the ETHUSD pair. Overall, the ETHUSD pair could be on the way to the $1,710 area, and possible the $1,740 resistance level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,600 level, key resistance is found at the $1,710 and the $1,740 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,600, sellers may test the $1,580 and $1,550 support levels.