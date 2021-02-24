LTCUSD $200.00 Target

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin is on the rise on Wednesday, following bullish news that Microstrategy has added a further 3,000 BTC to its crypto holdings. The sentiment is turning positive again in the market, with the LTCUSD pair now testing a key rising trendline, around the $185.00 level. Gains above the $185.00 resistance level are likely to cause further upside in the LTCUSD pair towards the $200.00 level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $185.00 level, key resistance is found at the $200.00 and the $210.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below $185.00, sellers may test the $165.00 and $135.00 support levels.