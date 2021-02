The EUR/USD is in a strong uptrend but 4h looks like it could use a retracement.

A rejection from the POC zone which is close to 1.2250 might start a bigger retracement towards 1.2117 and 1.2078. However we still don’t see a clear signal. A rejection candle or a bearish candlestick pattern configuration might instill new selling pressure along with profit taking. Only if the market breaks 1.2280 without a bearish signal we will see further move up.