USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls May Take A Breather Under 107 Zone Before Resuming

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pair maintains firm bullish tone for the sixth straight day and hit new multi-month high in early Tuesday’s trading, driven by rising demand for the US dollar.

Bulls pressure resistances at 107 zone, consisting of mid-Aug high (106.94), Fibo 50% of 111.71/102.59 (107.15) and 100WMA (107.22), violation of which would open way for 108+ extension.

Daily studies show very strong bullish momentum, with double golden-cross (10/200 and 20/200DMA’s) underpinning the action, but overbought stochastic and RSI warn that bulls may pause here for consolidation.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dips should be ideally contained above former high at 106.22 (17 Feb), but near-term action is expected to keep bullish bias above rising 10DMA (105.94).

Res: 106.94, 107.22, 107.52, 108.00.

Sup: 106.69, 106.43, 106.22, 105.94.