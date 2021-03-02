Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 14:12 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Conntinues To Surge

USD/JPY Conntinues To Surge

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The surge of the USD/JPY currency exchange rate continues, as on Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the 106.90 level. In the meantime, the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at 106.86 not manage to provide resistance.

In the meantime, it was spotted that the rate is gradually pushed up by the 55-hour simple moving average. Namely, the rate surges, then consolidates until the SMA catches up and afterwards resumes the surge. Due to that reason, it is expected that the rate would continue to be pushed up.

On the other hand, the resistance of the round exchange rate level of 107.00 or the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 107.25 could stop the rate’s surge.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.