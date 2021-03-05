EUR/USD Bearish Momentum Now Using 1.20 As Resistance Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD is clearly breaking the long-term support trend line and daily 21 ema zone. How important is this bearish breakout?

The EUR/USD bearish breakout was already anticipated in our ABC zigzag forecast. The only difference was that the wave 2 (orange) on the 1 hour chart ended sooner than expected.

A downtrend was confirmed with the bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone, 23.6% support Fib, and support lines (dotted green). This confirms a new lower low and a bearish price swing. This is probably a wave C (grey) of a larger wave 4 (pink). The main target of the wave C (grey) is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1730. A bullish bounce (green arrows) at the 38.2% or 50% Fib confirms the wave 4 (pink). A deeper bearish push places it on hold (yellow circle) or invalidates it (red circle).

On the 1 hour chart, the price action has reached the -27.2% Fibonacci target. This could create a wave 4 (blue) pullback now or next week.