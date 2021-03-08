LTCUSD Triangle Watch

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin has started to reverse sharply to the downside after briefly breaking above the $190.00 resistance level in early Monday trading. The LTCUSD pair is currently trapped inside a large symmetrical triangle pattern and has been recently rejected from the top of the pattern. A technical breakout beneath the mentioned triangle pattern could provoke a sell-off towards the $135.00 level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $190.00 level, key resistance is found at the $210.00 and the $225.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $190.00, sellers may test the $170.00 and $135.00 support levels.