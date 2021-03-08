EUR/USD Reaches Below 1.1900

Mon, Mar 08, 2021 @ 13:04 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the EUR/USD declined below the support of the 1.1900 mark. Next target for the decline was the 1.1850 mark and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1838.

In the case of the mentioned support levels holding, the rate could recover and test the resistance of the 1.1900. In addition, this level could be soon reached by the 55-hour simple moving average.

On the other hand, in the case of the 1.1850/1.1838 levels failing to hold, the pair could first reach the 1.1800 mark and afterwards the 1.1756 level.

