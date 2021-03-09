USD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls Could Prevail

Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 11:27 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar has surged by 4.74% against the Swiss Franc since the middle of February. The currency pair breached a six-month high at the 0.9300 level during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the USD/CHF pair would be near the 0.9600 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 0.9390 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

