USD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls Could Prevail

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar has surged by 4.74% against the Swiss Franc since the middle of February. The currency pair breached a six-month high at the 0.9300 level during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the USD/CHF pair would be near the 0.9600 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 0.9390 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.