Thu, Mar 11, 2021 @ 09:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Daily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1928

The bulls managed to limit the sales at the support level of 1.1835, after which the U.S. dollar lost ground against the single European currency and this led to a successful breach of the resistance at 1.1905. At the time of writing the analysis, the sentiment is still positive, for an appreciation of the euro against the dollar towards the next significant resistance at 1.2019. In the negative direction, the first important support zone for the currency pair remains the level at 1.1835. Today, investors will focus on the announcement of the data on the European Central Bank interest rate decision (12:45 GMT), as well as the data on the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2019 1.2140 1.1905 1.1750
1.2140 1.2236 1.1835 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.52

The dollar lost momentum and, at the time of writing the analysis, it is found in an ongoing test of the support zone at 108.44. A successful breach here would lead to additional losses for the U.S. dollar. On the other hand, if the bulls manage to hold their positions, we could witness а formation of a range movement in the narrow channel 108.44 – 109.25.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.85 110.80 108.44 105.83
109.20 111.70 106.92 105.04

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3929

The buyers managed to gain momentum and we witnessed a successful breach of the resistance at 1.3903, which currently prevents the formation of a range movement. At the time of writing, the sentiment is still positive and the next goal for the bulls would be a test of the psychological level of resistance at 1.3995. A successful breach of this level would strengthen the bullish moods, which may result in a price increase and a test of the local highs at 1.4180.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3995 1.4178 1.3903 1.3797
1.4089 1.4178 1.3849 1.3640

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.