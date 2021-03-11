CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls Could Prevail

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 4.01% against the Swiss Franc since March 1. The CAD/CHF currency pair tested the 0.7400 level during this week’s trading sessions.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief retracement lower towards the weekly pivot point at 0.7265 in the shorter term.