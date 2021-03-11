Thu, Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:56 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis CHF/JPY 4H Chart: Decline Could Continue

CHF/JPY 4H Chart: Decline Could Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Swiss Franc has been declining in a descending channel pattern against the Japanese Yen since the middle of February. The currency pair fell by 1.06% during last week’s trading sessions.

As for the near future, the CHF/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders are likely to target the 115.00 level during the following trading sessions.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within today’s session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.