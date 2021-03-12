USD/JPY Is Facing Crucial Challenge At 109.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

USD/JPY is facing a strong resistance near 109.00 and 109.20.

A crucial bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 109.20 on the weekly chart.

EUR/USD recovered above 1.1950, but it is still below 1.2000.

GBP/USD climbed above 1.3900 and it could continue higher above 1.4000.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

In the past few weeks, the US Dollar saw a strong increase above 105.00 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY cleared many important hurdles near 106.00 and 107.20.

Looking at the weekly chart, the pair climbed above the 108.00 resistance and the 100-week simple moving average (red). However, the pair is struggling near a major hurdle at 109.00 (as discussed in the last analysis).

There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near 109.20 on the same chart. The 200-week simple moving average (green) is also near the trend line and 109.20.

A clear break above the trend line resistance could open the doors for more upsides above the 110.00 and 110.50 resistance levels.

Conversely, the pair could start a downside correction below the 108.00 support zone. The first key support is near the 107.50 level and the 100-week simple moving average (red). Any more losses may possibly lead the pair towards the 106.50 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair recovered above the 1.1900 resistance, but it is facing hurdles near 1.2000. Besides, GBP/USD is rising and it could accelerate higher if there is a close above 1.4000.

