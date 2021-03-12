Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 09:25 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Lower From The 1.1989 High

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Lower From The 1.1989 High

By FXOpen

The Euro started an upside correction from the 1.1820 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair climbed above the 1.1900 resistance to move into a short-term bullish zone.

It even broke the 1.1935 resistance and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 1.1989 and the pair is now correcting lower. An initial support is near the 1.1960 level.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1960 on the hourly chart. If there is a downside break, the pair could decline towards the 1.1935 support or the 50 hourly simple moving average.

On the upside, there is a major resistance near 1.1990 and 1.2000 on FXOpen, above which EUR/USD could start a strong increase. The next major resistance above 1.2000 might be near the 1.2050 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.