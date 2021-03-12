EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Lower From The 1.1989 High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro started an upside correction from the 1.1820 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair climbed above the 1.1900 resistance to move into a short-term bullish zone.

It even broke the 1.1935 resistance and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 1.1989 and the pair is now correcting lower. An initial support is near the 1.1960 level.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1960 on the hourly chart. If there is a downside break, the pair could decline towards the 1.1935 support or the 50 hourly simple moving average.

On the upside, there is a major resistance near 1.1990 and 1.2000 on FXOpen, above which EUR/USD could start a strong increase. The next major resistance above 1.2000 might be near the 1.2050 level.