Mon, Mar 15, 2021 @ 17:48 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Analysis: Crude Oil Can Find a Support Near $6

Elliott Wave Analysis: Crude Oil Can Find a Support Near $6

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude oil is turning down despite after OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the majority of production cuts through April. We saw price spiked highe after that news and it is coming down now. However, we think this can be only a temporary retracement as we think that demand may increase as global lockdown restrictions can be removed slowly in upcoming weeks which may support oil prices.

Based on Elliott Wave principle we see ongoing impulsive recovery on crude oil which is now having only a temporary pause, seen in wave four that may retest the 60.00 support; a key technical level for a nex bounce if we consider the area of a former wave four and the very important 38.2% Fib.

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.