Thu, Mar 18, 2021 @ 04:12 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Price Vulnerable If It Fails To Clear $1,765

Gold Price Vulnerable If It Fails To Clear $1,765

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a decent upward move from the $1,676 low.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,760 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is approaching the 1.2000 resistance, GBP/USD could attempt to surpass 1.4000.
  • The US Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending March 13, 2021 could decline from 712K to 700K.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

After a steady decline, gold price found support near the $1,675 zone against the US Dollar. The price traded as low as $1,676 on TitanFX and it recently started a decent upward move.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price corrected nicely above the $1,700 resistance zone. It broke the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,815 swing high to $1,676 low.

It is now trading above the $1.740 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Besides, it is testing the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,815 swing high to $1,676 low.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,760 on the same chart. The main resistance is near the $1,765 zone (the last breakdown zone) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

To move into a positive zone, gold price must surpass the trend line resistance and then settle above $1,765. Conversely, it could fail to continue higher and it might start a fresh decline below the $1,740 support. The next major support is near the $1,720, followed by $1,712.

Looking at EUR/USD and GBP/USD, both pairs are recovering and approaching major hurdles near 1.2000 and 1.4000 respectively.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.1%, versus 0.1% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 700K, versus 712K previous.
  • Canada’s ADP Employment Change for Feb 2021 – Forecast 15K, versus -231.2K previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.