Thu, Mar 18, 2021 @ 11:52 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY BOJ Watch

USDJPY BOJ Watch

By OctaFX

The US dollar is on the rise once again against the Japanese yen currency, despite reports that the Bank of Japan is going to wind back some of its policy accommodation. Bears need to move the price under the 108.40 level to invalidate a bullish price pattern. Upside pressure persists and buyers are able to invoke a bullish price pattern above the 109.35 level the USDJPY pair could rally towards the 110.00 regions.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 108.80 level, key resistance is found at the 109.35 and 110.00 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 108.80 level, key support is found at the 108.40 and 107.60 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.