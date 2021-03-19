USD/JPY Remains Between Two Zones

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Throughout this week, the USD/JPY has been trading with high volatility. However, it remained almost sideways, as the rate traded between the resistance zone of 109.25/109.35 and support zone of 108.80/108.75. On Friday morning, the situation had not changed and previous forecasts remained valid.

If the pair eventually passes the resistance of the 109.25/109.35 zone, it would first test the resistance of the weekly R1 at 109.44 and afterwards the 109.80 mark, where the June high level is located together with the weekly R2 simple pivot point.

On the other hand, a passing of the 108.80/108.75 support could result in a test of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 108.51 and the 108.50 level. However, a previous piercing of the support zone did not result in an extended decline.