Mon, Mar 22, 2021 @ 13:11 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD Index Outlook: Bulls Consolidate Under Key Barriers At 92.51/63

USD Index Outlook: Bulls Consolidate Under Key Barriers At 92.51/63

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar eased after overnight’s spike above 92.00 mark and retest of Friday’s high, but keeping firm tone against the basket of currencies.

Bulls are consolidating under pivotal barriers at 92.51/63 (new 2021 high, the highest in four months / Fibo 61.8% of 94.78/89.15), break of which would signal continuation of recovery from Jan 6 low (89.15) as near-term action is supported by strong bullish momentum and underpinned by formation of a higher base at 91.30 zone, while last week’s bullish engulfing adds to positive signals.

Repeated daily close above 10DMA (91.73) is needed to confirm bullish stance, with dip-buying to remain favored above 91.60 (bull-trendline from 90.27).

Res: 92.00, 92.16, 92.51, 92.63.
Sup: 91.73, 91.51, 91.42, 91.27.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.