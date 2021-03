The EURJPY is strongly bearish. We could see a pullback which could get the price towards the POC zone.

The POC in the EJ comes within 129.70-80. 1-2-3 could form just there and if that happens new sellers will join. Selling pressure should continue towards 129.35, 129.92 and possibly 128.55. We can also see the W H4 camarilla pivot and the trend line which constitute a confluence for fresh selling. Watch for a move up then new selling.