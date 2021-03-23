Tue, Mar 23, 2021 @ 19:52 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Oil: Oil Price Dips Below $60 Again, Pressured By Concerns Of...

WTI Oil: Oil Price Dips Below $60 Again, Pressured By Concerns Of Slowdown In Demand Recovery

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price fell around 3.5% during Asian / European trading on Tuesday and returned below $60 mark, coming under fresh pressure on stronger dollar and rising concerns that new lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hurt demand recovery.

Fresh weakness signals that brief recovery after last week’s massive fall is over, as rebound from new five-week low ($58.30) was repeatedly capped by 30DMA and near-term risk shifts to the downside.

Bears pressure pivotal supports at $58.30/14 (Mar 18 low / 55DMA), loss of which would risk test of rising daily cloud top ($57.14) and deeper pullback from new multi-month high at $67.95 (Mar 8).

Traders focus on crude inventories reports (API is due late today and EI on Wednesday) for fresh signals, with increase in crude stocks to further pressure oil prices.

Broken $60 level now offers solid resistance but near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while the price action stays below 30DMA ($62.01).

Res: 60.00, 60.33, 61.32, 62.01.
Sup: 58.30, 58.14, 57.38, 57.14.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.