USD/CAD Approaches Key Resistance, Dollar Gains Momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

USD/CAD recovered nicely above the 1.2450 and 1.2500 resistance levels.

A crucial bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2600 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain in a bearish zone below 1.1950 and 1.3900 respectively.

The US Manufacturing PMI is likely to remain strong near 59.4 in March 2021 (Preliminary).

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

After trading as low as 1.2365, the US Dollar started a strong increase against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD jumped above the 1.2450 resistance to start a steady increase.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.2500 and 1.2520 resistance levels. There was also a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key downward move from the 1.2737 high to 1.2365 low.

The pair even spiked above 1.2560 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). However, the pair is facing a strong resistance near 1.2600.

There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2600 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.2620 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

If there is an upside break above 1.2600 and 1.2620, the pair could rise towards the 1.2700 level. Conversely, there is a risk of a fresh decline below the 1.2520 and 1.2500 support levels in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still trading well below 1.1950 and 1.2000. Moreover, GBP/USD broke the 1.3800 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.

Economic Releases