Gold came under pressure as the US dollar claws back losses from previous sessions.

On the daily chart, the price is entangled between the 20 and 30-day moving averages which act as resistance after the February sell-off.

Zooming into the hourly chart, the precious metal has been struggling near the supply area 1750-55.

The narrowing trading range between the resistance and the rising trendline is a prelude to a breakout, and a close below 1728 would resume the downtrend with 1700 as the target.