EUR/JPY Breakout Could Occur

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Downside risks pressured the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair fell by 122 pips or 0.94% during Tuesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 127.70 area could be expected within this session.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief pullback towards the 129.05 level today.