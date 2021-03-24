Wed, Mar 24, 2021 @ 08:46 GMT
EUR/JPY Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Downside risks pressured the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair fell by 122 pips or 0.94% during Tuesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 127.70 area could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief pullback towards the 129.05 level today.

