NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand Dollar declined by 2.64% against the Canadian Dollar since this week’s trading sessions. The NZD/CAD currency pair tested the 0.8750 level on March 25.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the price lower during the following trading sessions.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate is expected to make a brief retracement towards the 50–” period SMA at 0.8895 next week.