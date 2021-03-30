Tue, Mar 30, 2021 @ 11:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURJPY Contests Uptrend Line, Bullish Bias Secure

EURJPY Contests Uptrend Line, Bullish Bias Secure

By XM.com

EURJPY’s recent pullback from a 29-month high of 130.66 has been countered by a rebound off the uptrend line, pulled from the 121.61 trough. The bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the positive structure, while the bounce off the uptrend line appears to have provided the climb with fresh footing. The rising blue Kijun-sen line is also backing the ascent in spite of the dipping red Tenkan-sen line.

The short-term oscillators are indicating that the pair may be regaining essential positive momentum. The MACD, although in the positive region and below its red trigger line, has stabilized and may be regaining the upper hand. The RSI has nudged back above the 50 level and looks set to improve, while the positively charged stochastic oscillator is endorsing positive price gains.

If the established foothold off the diagonal line prods the pair above the blue Kijun-sen line at 129.47, initial resistance could arise from the 129.93 nearby high before the price retests the 130.66 multi-year top. Should bullish risks prevail, the next resistance barrier could be found at 131.24, which happens to be the 176.4% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 127.06 to 121.61. Extending the hike even further could then bring into proximity the 132.00 handle.

Otherwise, if positive momentum subsides, the sturdy uptrend line could draw focus once again. Next key boundaries to oppose the decline are the 128.17 border, where the cloud’s upper surface and the 50-day SMA both currently reside, followed by the zone from the floor of the cloud at 127.51 until the 127.30 barrier. However, a deeper retracement may meet the 100-day SMA at 126.93 before targeting the 126.09 low.

Summarizing, for EURJPY’s bullish outlook to endure, the price would be required to remain above the uptrend line, the SMAs and the 128.17 trough.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.