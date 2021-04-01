Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 11:34 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Trades Below 1.1750

EUR/USD Trades Below 1.1750

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/USD found resistance on Wednesday in the 1.1760 level, which caused a decline to the 1.1715 level. In the meantime, the rate was being approached by the 100-hour simple moving average, which had reached the 1.1750 level.

In the near term future, the rate could be pushed down by the 100-hour simple moving average. The SMA could push the rate through the support of the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1705 and the 1.1700 level.

On the other hand, a failure of the SMA could result in a test first of the resistance zone above the 1.1760 mark and afterwards the 1.1790 and 1.1800 levels.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.