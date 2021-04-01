Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 11:34 GMT
USD/JPY Consolidate Below 111.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since Wednesday’s morning trading hours, the USD/JPY has traded sideways below the 110.80 level. The rate faces a resistance zone from 110.80 to 111.00. In the meantime, the support of the 55-hour simple moving average had caught up with the rate.

In the case of the 55-hour simple moving average providing support and causing a surge, the rate could pierce the resistance of the 110.80 to 111.00 zone. A following surge might reach for the resistance of the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 111.68 and afterwards the 112.00 mark.

On the other hand, if the 55-hour SMA fails, the rate could decline to the support of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.24 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

