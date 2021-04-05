Mon, Apr 05, 2021 @ 17:26 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Outlook: Recovery Regains Traction and Cracks Pivotal Barriers

EUR/USD Outlook: Recovery Regains Traction and Cracks Pivotal Barriers

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro jumped to a one-week high as the dollar was sold in early US trading on Monday.

Fresh strength adds to hopes that recovery may pick up after Friday’s close in red soured the sentiment, as the pair probes through pivotal barriers at 1.1776/95 (falling 10DMA/bear-trendline off 1.2242 (Feb 25 high).

Bulls need close above these levels to boost the signal, generated from last week’s hammer candle, but more evidence on reversal signal could be expected on a clear break above pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.1812 (38.2% of 1.1988/1.1704).

A larger downtrend from 1.2949 (2021 high) is firmly in play and current action could be seen as positioning for a fresh push lower.

Fundamentals do not work in favor of the single currency as Europe grapples with the third wave of coronavirus and France starts a new lockdown, joining a number of bloc’s countries already under restrictive measures.

Res: 1.1812; 1.1835; 1.1854; 1.1873
Sup: 1.1776; 1.1749; 1.1737; 1.1704

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.