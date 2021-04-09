Fri, Apr 09, 2021 @ 09:12 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Could Edge Up

EUR/JPY Could Edge Up

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, the Euro declined by 70 pips or 0.54% against the Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support level at 129.65 at the end of the day.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 130.60 area.

Although, a resistance cluster at the 130.30 level could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within Friday’s trading session.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.