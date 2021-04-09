Fri, Apr 09, 2021 @ 09:12 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Found Support In 109.00

USD/JPY Found Support In 109.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the currency exchange rate declined below the zone of 109.38/109.23. It eventually found support in the 109.00 level and started a recovery. During the morning hours of Friday’s European trading, the USD/JPY had almost reached the resistance of the 109.60 level and the 55-hour simple moving average.

If the SMA and the 109.60 level provide resistance, the pair could once again decline to the 109.00 level and test its support. If the 109.00 would be passed, a potential target would be the weekly S2 pivot point at 108.77.

On the other hand, if the rate manages to break the resistance of the 55-hour SMA and the 109.60 level, the USD/JPY would most likely encounter resistance in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.76, the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.